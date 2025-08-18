Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / GST reforms: Suggestions to boost ease of doing business and reduce costs

GST reforms: Suggestions to boost ease of doing business and reduce costs

There should be no restrictions on taking input tax credit (ITC), on the essential principle that once tax is paid, it should either be refunded or go into the ITC chain

GST
premium

ITC of the integrated GST paid through challan in the Customs portal should automatically flow into the GST electronic credit ledger, without any need for reassessment of the bill of entry. (Photo: Shutterstock)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made many announcements, but the one that caught the attention of the businesses — small and big — was the promise of a Diwali gift by way of next generation goods and services tax (GST) reforms. Daily-use articles will become cheaper and facilities will increase for small businesses and entrepreneurs, he said. His announcement has raised expectations of rationalisation and reduction of tax rates, especially on goods and services of everyday consumption. On reforming some other aspects of the GST regime, here are some suggestions.
 
There
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion GST refunds GST cess
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon