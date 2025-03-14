Friday, March 14, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Gyanendra's push for relevance meets resistance in democratic Nepal

Gyanendra's push for relevance meets resistance in democratic Nepal

Nepal's recent political history tells us that the route to a return of monarchy cannot go through India despite friends in high places

nepal
Premium

Aditi Phadnis
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal’s Democracy Day is observed every year on February 19, the day the 1950-51 revolution overthrew the rule of the Ranas and established Nepal’s first democratically elected government. But King Mahendra dismissed Parliament in 1960 and established the partyless panchayat system, which lasted three decades. Though the panchayat regime held elections, political parties were banned and authoritarian control persisted. A Jan Andolan in the 1980s led to the establishment of a multiparty parliamentary government but it was still a guided democracy. Nepal abolished the monarchy altogether only in 2008. Vestiges of the monarchy and its thinking survive in the form
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Nepal democracy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon