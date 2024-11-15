Here's how Donald Trump could lose the upcoming global trade war

The good news: I don’t think Donald Trump will cause a global trade war. The bad news: The reason I say that is I believe that a trade war would be coming even if Mr Trump had lost the election, largely because China is refusing to act like a responsible economic superpower. Unfortunately, Mr Trump may be the worst possible person to guide US policy through the turmoil that’s probably ahead.

He won’t be the reason we have a trade war, but he may well be the reason we lose it. China is the greatest economic success story in history.