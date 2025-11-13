Household Income Survey: Getting responses to hard questions won't be easy

In an ideal world, the respondent to the Household Income Survey (HIS), to be undertaken by the National Statistics Office next year, would be like Vijay from the movie Deewar. Recall the immortalised dialogue, where Amitabh Bachchan (Vijay) tells Shashi Kapoor (Ravi): “Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai.” Granted, this is a conversation between two brothers and not between a surveyor and a respondent. If households are as forthcoming in their responses, conducting the HIS will be a breeze.

In the past 75 years, the statistical system has undertaken surveys of consumption