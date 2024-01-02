Houthi rebels drag India into Red Sea crisis

A nother year in the 2020s starts with the possibility of maritime blockades and trade disruptions, this time via Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships in the lower Red Sea, a critical artery for global trade and freight movement.

While the current impasse in the Red Sea is a knock-on effect of the war in Gaza, and India may at first seem distant from its geopolitical reverberations, on the contrary, New Delhi has faced a direct and significant impact through Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships destined for its ports. These attacks have gained significance after a projectile was launched by the