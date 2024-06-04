Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

How 2024 was never a done deal

The exit pollsters owe us an apology, and so does the Congress to the Election Commission

Lok Sabha elections, exit polls
Premium

R Jagannathan
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:07 PM IST
Many articles, and even books, were written about the expected “Modi victory of 2024” before the elections got fully underway, but we can now confirm that they were substantially wrong. With hindsight, we can say that 2024 was never a done deal for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), given the broader social and economic problems that remained unsolved, particularly unemployment and rural economic weakness. So, however much the markets may have hoped for stability in politics and economic policy, that is not going to be the case.

To retain power, the BJP will now be dependent on regional allies like the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Election Commission Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon