How not to fight Modi

Instead of getting diminished by incumbency, Mr Modi continues to grow stronger. The Opposition, mostly the Congress, has struggled to convince enough voters about the relevance of its issues and why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the concluding ceremony of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra', at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Let’s explore the list of usual suspects the Opposition, especially the Congress, will be blaming after the fiasco of its Supreme Court outing over the Adani issue. It will keep failing until it answers the most important question: Why are none of its campaigns against the Narendra Modi government capturing the political imagination?

To begin with, it will be Mr Modi and what the Opposition would call his “institutional capture” of the judiciary.

The second will be the judiciary itself. The only time, it would be said, they stood up to the Modi government was when their own interest was at stake:
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Narendra Modi national politics Lok Sabha elections Opposition BS Opinion

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

