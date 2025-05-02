Donald Trump, accountability, and the familiar playbook of populists

One of the most noticeable things about Donald Trump’s first tempestuous months as President of the United States (US) is how his diehard supporters have not lost an iota of their faith in him. The President has come into office and torn up various treaties; sent US citizens and legal residents to offshore hellholes in violation of law, court orders, and the Constitution; arranged to have judges arrested; tanked the stock market and dangerously destabilised the bond markets; and caused the US to slip into negative growth. From selling prosperity and greatness, Mr Trump’s message has changed now to promising