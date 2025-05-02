Friday, May 02, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Donald Trump, accountability, and the familiar playbook of populists

Donald Trump, accountability, and the familiar playbook of populists

Populist leaders of Mr Trump's stripe are provided the latitude to make multiple mistakes on an epic scale, any individual one of which might have sunk the career of a centrist predecessor

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

Populist leaders of Mr Trump’s stripe are provided the latitude to make multiple mistakes on an epic scale, any individual one of which might have sunk the career of a centrist predecessor. (Photo: Reuters)

Mihir S Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most noticeable things about Donald Trump’s first tempestuous months as President of the United States (US) is how his diehard supporters have not lost an iota of their faith in him. The President has come into office and torn up various treaties; sent US citizens and legal residents to offshore hellholes in violation of law, court orders, and the Constitution; arranged to have judges arrested; tanked the stock market and dangerously destabilised the bond markets; and caused the US to slip into negative growth. From selling prosperity and greatness, Mr Trump’s message has changed now to promising
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon