How shift to digital credit underwriting helps financial org in India

In an evolving financial landscape, digital transformation is no longer optional but necessary. As credit underwriting is the bedrock of lending decisions, its modernisation is crucial for financial institutions (FIs), especially in India, where the diverse market demands efficiency, digital collaboration and financial inclusion.

Digital underwriting is not just about faster decision-making through automation; the process ensures greater financial inclusion, offers high straight-through-processing (STP) rates and maintains risk control. Traditionally, credit underwriting has depended on documented financials and credit bureau scores. This approach fails to cover a large part of the market that is new-to-credit. It is estimated