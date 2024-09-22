Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / How shift to digital credit underwriting helps financial org in India

How shift to digital credit underwriting helps financial org in India

Digital underwriting is not just about making decisions quickly through automation: It ensures greater financial inclusion and improves risk control

Digital underwriting is not just about making decisions quickly through automation: It ensures greater financial inclusion and improves risk control
Premium

Representative Picture

Joydip Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an evolving financial landscape, digital transformation is no longer optional but necessary. As credit underwriting is the bedrock of lending decisions, its modernisation is crucial for financial institutions (FIs), especially in India, where the diverse market demands efficiency, digital collaboration and financial inclusion.

Digital underwriting is not just about faster decision-making through automation; the process ensures greater financial inclusion, offers high straight-through-processing (STP) rates and maintains risk control. Traditionally, credit underwriting has depended on documented financials and credit bureau scores. This approach fails to cover a large part of the market that is new-to-credit. It is estimated
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon