Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

How technology is changing the office: Cubicle to wall colours and lighting

Companies are using neuroscience, AI, smart lighting to make offices that inspire creativity and innovation. They are creating office space that wraps itself around employees' needs

office space employees
Premium

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the post-pandemic era, the concept of the workplace continues to evolve rapidly. Even though the practice of hybrid work has become the norm, employees and employers remain dissatisfied. Various experiments continue to be conducted to find the right balance between ‘work from home’ and on-premise teams.
 
Employers feel that people who are in a common office tend to perform better and deepen the company’s performance. JLL, the real estate services company, is using neuroscience-based data to better understand the mindsets of professionals. 
 
In a conversation during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Susheel Koul, chief executive officer
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Office space demand dips 4.5% in 2023 as compared to last year: Colliers

Strong economy to take office leasing to 40-45 mn sq ft in 2023: Colliers

India's flex stock to cross 80 mn sq ft by 2026, Bengaluru tops chart

Big tech companies likely to continue hybrid mode of work: WeWork India CEO

Office rents up 7% in top 7 cities despite tepid leasing in H1FY24: Anarock

Govt needs to expand reach of Indian epics like Ramayana

Small, big & systemically important banks

Two sides of political Islam

China's economy is in serious trouble

Typography: Graphic, Gothic or glam?

Topics : BS Opinion Technology Work from home Office spaces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon