How technology is using data to reduce carbon emissions

Demand for energy is rising even while efforts to change sources are gaining momentum. Emissions from energy sources are yet to reach peak point, the level after which they will begin to fall.



“The energy sector is also the primary cause of the polluted air that more than 90 per cent of the world’s population is forced to breathe,” says the International Energy Agency (IEA). “The global average surface temperature is already around 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, prompting heatwaves and other extreme weather events, and greenhouse gas emissions have not yet peaked.”



Despite the rise in investments in renewable energy, there is some way to go for curbing emissions from fossil fuel-based energy. “The share of coal, oil