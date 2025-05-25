Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / HR introspects cautiously as AI automates work of talent management

HR introspects cautiously as AI automates work of talent management

HR professionals will have fewer people to manage and that work too will involve automation. As a result, they will have to change their skillsets and job profiles

Technology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring
Premium

Companies across the world are redrawing their business models and their worker and workplace profile are changing consequently

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major technology companies have in recent weeks laid off thousands of employees as a result of artificial intelligence (AI). As that technology automates functions and processes, many roles in companies are disappearing. 
 
For business leaders and talent managers, the rise of AI presents a conundrum. As roles and jobs disappear, such executives have to lean on AI to improve the skills of their teams struggling to stay relevant.
 
Automation is disrupting legacy information technology (IT) services and AI bots are replacing human coders on a mass scale. More than 150,000 tech professionals were laid off in 2024 globally, according to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Talent management Hiring BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon