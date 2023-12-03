IBC has been revolutionary, but it's time for improvement and tweaks

It has been seven years since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came in force as a big-ticket reform. While there is scope for improvement, the IBC environment is continuously evolving. A key intent is to attain value maximisation coupled with early resolution for the stakeholders of distressed entities. In this regard there are certain areas that, if worked upon, would lead to a robust and mature IBC ecosystem.



Much discussed since the very first year of the IBC, timely support from the judicial system is now the need of the hour.



Increasing the number of Benches, coupled with the relevant selection of members for the National Company Law Tribunal, would prove highly beneficial.



Currently, one deterrent to the