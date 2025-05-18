Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / IBC requires urgent reforms to meet demands across various sectors

IBC requires urgent reforms to meet demands across various sectors

Court orders and reforms do not compensate for the legislative clarity needed in IBC for sector-specific insolvency processes

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s recent amendment signals an intent to bridge the disconnect between the IBC and sectoral authorities

Karishma DodejaDeepali Verma
4 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

According to the newly amended extant regulations for the corporate insolvency resolution process, a committee of creditors (CoC) is entitled to invite a ‘competent authority’ under Section 2 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) to participate in CoC meetings. But the amendment only scratches the surface of a much larger structural issue within the insolvency regime. 
Resolution of stressed assets in real estate is complex due to its intricate regulatory landscape and the involvement of multiple stakeholders. By allowing RERA authorities to be present at CoC meetings, the amendment acknowledges the critical role they play in
Topics : IBC Supreme Court Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code National Company Law Tribunal Real Estate RERA

