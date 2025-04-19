To beat Modi, Opposition needs new ideas-not nostalgia and caste math

Heading for the first anniversary of his third term in office, Narendra Modi looks and sounds supremely confident and assured again. The diffidence and stress lines you could see after that verdict of 240 seats are gone. Haryana and Maharashtra victories helped, of course — as did the disarray in the INDIA bloc.

But there is a deeper and more substantive justification for this new confidence, bordering on smugness. It is the bankruptcy of new ideas from his challengers. There is nobody — no leader, party, or idea — that threatens to disrupt national politics today. This is the politics