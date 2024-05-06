Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Impact of divisions in family businesses: Motivations and consequences

By embracing a proactive stance towards addressing emerging challenges, family conglomerates such as Godrej could potentially have emerged as global powerhouses

cross road dilemma two ways
Premium

Representative Picture

Nupur Pavan BangKavil Ramachandran
6 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
The recent trend of ownership restructuring and vertical splits amongst prominent Indian family businesses, exemplified by the division within the Godrej Group, has brought to the forefront the complexities and challenges associated with managing large, multi-generational enterprises. Though opting to split the business may appear as a strategic manoeuvre to navigate differing visions and aspirations within the family, it necessitates a thorough examination of both the potential benefits and drawbacks.

This article delves into a comprehensive perspective on family business divisions, scrutinizing both the motivations propelling such decisions and the adverse consequences they may entail at both familial and corporate levels.

The
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Godrej family business BS Opinion wealth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon