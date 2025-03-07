Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Imperator of Mars: Should humanity prioritise space or saving Earth?

Imperator of Mars: Should humanity prioritise space or saving Earth?

Mr Musk is aware that the process of colonising Mars would involve a fleet of reusable spaceships, a substantial financial outlay that might never be recovered

Nasa introduces a new Mars drone design
Premium

Atanu Biswas
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk made his stage debut at a campaign rally alongside Donald Trump on October 5 at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rural farm showground. But did everyone notice the T-shirt peeking out from under his jacket? “Occupy Mars” was written there as a slogan.
 
Mr Musk’s SpaceX delayed its eighth Starship rocket test this week due to a booster problem. The world’s richest person is indeed a dream merchant. His SpaceX aims to put humans on Mars by 2026 and then build a self-sustaining city of a million inhabitants by 2050, perhaps under glass domes, as portrayed in James SA Corey’s
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Mars Earth Mars Mission

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon