Imperator of Mars: Should humanity prioritise space or saving Earth?

Elon Musk made his stage debut at a campaign rally alongside Donald Trump on October 5 at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rural farm showground. But did everyone notice the T-shirt peeking out from under his jacket? “Occupy Mars” was written there as a slogan.

Mr Musk’s SpaceX delayed its eighth Starship rocket test this week due to a booster problem. The world’s richest person is indeed a dream merchant. His SpaceX aims to put humans on Mars by 2026 and then build a self-sustaining city of a million inhabitants by 2050, perhaps under glass domes, as portrayed in James SA Corey’s