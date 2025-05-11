Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Improving govt buying: Foreign companies join in, but hurdles remain

Improving govt buying: Foreign companies join in, but hurdles remain

Government procurement is, at its core, about expenditure efficiency

Improving govt buying: Foreign companies join in, but hurdles remain
Premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajay ShahSusan Thomas
6 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian state every year procures goods and services worth an estimated 15-20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) or about ₹60 trillion a year. How procurement is conducted should be a central concern of public finance. Yet, all too often, contracting for government procurement in India is viewed through the political lens, as a tool for patronage, for pursuing industrial policy, or for protectionism. 
It’s time we took two large steps back. Government procurement is, at its core, about expenditure efficiency. The state, acting as an agent for the taxpayer, has a fiduciary duty to deliver the best
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion foreign funds Indian export

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon