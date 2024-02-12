Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

In the just concluded Pakistan general election, Imran Khan, the jailed leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won despite all handicaps. The Pakistan Army and its political co-conspirators have been convincingly defeated. The attempt to somehow install a government by the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) may or may not succeed.
The general election in Pakistan is a watershed moment in its patchy democratic history. Never before have the Pakistani people defied the Pakistan Army so openly by voting against the parties it supported. Widely expected to deter the PTI's supporters from exercising their franchise, the
