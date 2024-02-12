Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

The general election in Pakistan is a watershed moment in its patchy democratic history. Never before have the Pakistani people defied the Army so openly by voting against the parties it supported

Former Pak PM Imran Khan (Photo: Bloomberg)
Premium

Earlier, the role of the Pakistan Army in politics was only discussed in drawing rooms; it is being openly discussed on Pakistan's voluble TV channels and mainstream media. | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
In the just concluded Pakistan general election, Imran Khan, the jailed leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won despite all handicaps. The Pakistan Army and its political co-conspirators have been convincingly defeated. The attempt to somehow install a government by the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) may or may not succeed.

The general election in Pakistan is a watershed moment in its patchy democratic history. Never before have the Pakistani people defied the Pakistan Army so openly by voting against the parties it supported. Widely expected to deter the PTI's supporters from exercising their franchise, the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail in Cipher case

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Pakistan elections amid political, economic turmoil tomorrow: Details here

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

The North-South divide: The 'fiscal injustice' rhetoric is biased

Speed dating by Nitish and why the BJP embraced him

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

Reorienting policy towards West Asia, chasing the Hindu vote at home

Bangladesh: A pyrrhic victory for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

Simplifying nominations can boost financialisation

Downside risks to growth persist

Updating India's rituals

Regulations to climate risk: Managing challenges in a complex banking world

How about a White Paper on Vision 2047?

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan army Pakistanis Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon