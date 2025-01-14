In a Trumpian world: Power shift to China delays new global rules

As Donald Trump assumes office again as US President, the world is caught amidst seminal change. Since World War II, even the most powerful countries were willing to limit national sovereignty, in that they agreed, for the most part, to abide by global rules and cooperative action. Such rules were framed on a wide range of subjects — not just trade and tariffs, but also nuclear arms, the law of the sea, and the sanctity of national borders.

This has changed for two reasons. The first is the rise of China, and the accompanying shift of global power. China is