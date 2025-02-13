Income Tax Bill, 2025: A pivotal step towards making law accessible

The finance minister tabled the Income Tax Bill, 2025, in Parliament on Thursday. The government needs to be lauded for achieving the twin feats of i) making the existing law concise, lucid, and ii) easy to read and understand.

Whilst drafting the proposed law, the government has particularly focused on not changing the key words/ phrases, which have been interpreted by courts, thereby removing the scope for future interpretation.

With an endeavour to smoothen the transition period, the government has proposed that the new law will be effective from April 1, 2026. This will give various taxpayers and tax professionals