India amid global strain: Rate cut relief versus trade war challenges

The Indian economy, with its low external trade exposure, is better placed than many other countries amid the global trade war. However, in an increasingly interconnected world, it cannot remain entirely insulated from heightened global uncertainties. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth had already been moderating even before the trade war erupted. Broad-based consumption spending remains elusive, while private investment is still not roaring back. The global trade war is likely to further dent India’s economic growth outlook.

The silver lining amid these growth concerns is the moderation in domestic inflation. With comfort on the inflation front, the Reserve Bank