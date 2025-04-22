Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India amid global strain: Rate cut relief versus trade war challenges

India amid global strain: Rate cut relief versus trade war challenges

The silver lining amid these growth concerns is the moderation in domestic inflation

Indian economy, Economy
Premium

India’s GDP growth is estimated to moderate to 6.5 per cent in FY25, down from an average of 8.4 per cent over the past two financial years. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rajani Sinha
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian economy, with its low external trade exposure, is better placed than many other countries amid the global trade war. However, in an increasingly interconnected world, it cannot remain entirely insulated from heightened global uncertainties. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth had already been moderating even before the trade war erupted. Broad-based consumption spending remains elusive, while private investment is still not roaring back. The global trade war is likely to further dent India’s economic growth outlook.
 
The silver lining amid these growth concerns is the moderation in domestic inflation. With comfort on the inflation front, the Reserve Bank
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion IMF Rate cuts GDP forecast

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon