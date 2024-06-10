India among Asia’s new flying geese

The term “wild-geese-flying pattern” of economic growth is a translation of the Japanese term, Gankō Keitai, which was coined by economist Kaname Akamatsu to describe the pattern of economic development he observed in Japan.

Post-war Japan, as the lead goose, started out producing low-value products like garments. As its costs rose in the 1960s, it relocated production to the next flock of geese, the newly industrialising economies (NIEs) of Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. As the NIEs caught up with Japan in the early 1990s, they helped launch the next flock of geese in the Asean-4 and China.

Viewed through