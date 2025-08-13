Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India can't beat Trump on tariffs, so it must drop its own trade walls

India can't beat Trump on tariffs, so it must drop its own trade walls

The only way to improve farmers' fortunes is by increasing productivity, not condemning them to penury in the name of protection

India, US tariff
premium

The US believes that India protects itself highly by not providing access to US exports and, therefore, decided to levy a 25 per cent general tariff rate from August 7. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

M Govinda Rao
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Never in recent history have we come across instances where tariffs are used blatantly as a weapon of subjugation and a threat to national sovereignty in calibrating domestic policies, as United States President Donald Trump has done to establish his hegemony. While applying sanctions to target unfriendly regimes has become a practice, the use of tariffs as a strategic weapon at this scale is alarming. 
Mr Trump has used his dictates on tariff rates not just as a protectionist measure but also as a strategic weapon to determine from whom countries should trade and transact. Increasing
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion US tariff hike Trump tariff hike Indian Farmers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon