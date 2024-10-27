India has skin in the game: A call for foreign policy beyond free-riding

After World War II, we went through two phases. First, there was the Cold War with an emphasis on nuclear deterrence coupled with controlled wars. After the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, there were wars in anarchic conditions such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

Through all these years, the basic machinery of the world economy worked well. Most G20 countries faced a relatively stable environment. The “second globalisation”, which began in about 1982, featured a great wave of removal of government restrictions on trade, capital, and labour movements.

The connection between global conditions and Indian economics is