India must press accelerator on battery storage to power future growth

The lithium-ion battery is the backbone of modern energy, communication, and mobility systems in the 21st century. Its superior energy-to-weight ratio means devices can be smaller, lighter, and last longer, fundamentally transforming how we communicate, travel, and generate power. From powering smartphones and satellites to enabling electric vehicles (EVs) and stabilising renewable energy grids, these batteries have quickly become the foundation of national power, mobility, and digital sovereignty. While India has made initial efforts through programmes like the Advanced Chemistry Cell Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (ACC PLI), there is significant opportunity to further strengthen and accelerate the country’s battery