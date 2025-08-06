Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India must seek carbon safeguards for small firms in FTA talks with EU

India must seek carbon safeguards for small firms in FTA talks with EU

The EU is India's second-largest export market. India exported $70 billion worth of merchandise to the EU in 2023, out of which CBAM-covered commodities were worth $7.3 billion

The World Bank’s Relative CBAM Exposure Index, which measures the impact of CBAM on a country’s competitiveness in the EU market, also indicates an adverse impact on Indian exports, with iron and steel being the worst hit. | File Image

Rajeev KherAnshuman Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) of the European Union (EU) was notified primarily to prevent carbon leakage and provide a level playing field for domestic (European) producers. Initially, the most energy-intensive sectors — such as iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, electricity, and hydrogen — have been covered by the scheme. Other sectors will be included over time. The CBAM will become operational from January 2026.
 
The EU is India’s second-largest export market. India exported $70 billion worth of merchandise to the EU in 2023, out of which CBAM-covered commodities were worth $7.3 billion, amounting to 10.5 per cent
