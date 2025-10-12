India must seize strategic geopolitical opening US-China face-off offers

The global order, based on rules, is being systematically subverted by China. Its state-led economic model relies on practices that contravene the principles of the World Trade Organization, including extensive industrial subsidies that create global overcapacity, pervasive non-tariff barriers, state-sponsored intellectual property theft, and forced technology transfer. In the security domain, Beijing openly disregards international law, exemplified by its rejection of the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration’s ruling on the South China Sea. It undermines regional stability with military coercion against Taiwan and provides a crucial economic lifeline to Russia helping in the invasion of Ukraine. In response, the new