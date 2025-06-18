Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India needs to build a credible carbon market, minus an offset mechanism

India needs to build a credible carbon market, minus an offset mechanism

Not including all hard-to-abate sectors in carbon emission intensity targets will reduce market size and impact liquidity. Offset mechanism isn't a solution

CHART
premium

Ajay Tyagi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) was notified by the Government of India in June 2023, and several steps have since been taken to operationalise it. Trading is expected to begin in 2026, with market stabilisation expected by 2027.
 
This article analyses the government’s approach to developing a carbon market and highlights key challenges in making it a successful initiative. Admittedly, this is a complex and evolving subject, and several additional issues will need to be addressed going forward.
 
Let’s begin with the basics. A genuine and fairly estimated demand is essential for the development of a market for any
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change BS Opinion Carbon emissions
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon