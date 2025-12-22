India's clean energy transition's biggest potential lies in agriculture

In a small village in Odisha, a group of women farmers turned rising temperatures into an opportunity. With support from the Harsha Trust, the Markoma Women Farmer Producer Company (FPO) — a collective of more than 460 farmers — set up a 5 metric tonne Ecozen solar-powered cold storage unit to serve local vegetable growers.

Piloted in 2018 after a careful assessment of farmer needs, the initiative has reduced post-harvest losses, improved productivity, stabilised prices through organised market linkages, and spread awareness of solar technology across neighbouring communities. This experience shows that reducing food loss requires not just better supply