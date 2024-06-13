India's competitive politics and outcomes

It wasn’t just the exit polls and self-styled poll experts who got their forecasts for the 2024 general elections horribly wrong. Market analysts and fund managers didn’t fare much better either.

The investment bank Nomura, for instance, reported the results of a survey of around 150 investors carried out from May 21 to May 27. Eighty-three per cent of those polled expected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get a simple majority on its own, with 36 per cent expecting the BJP to fare better than in 2019. On average, respondents expected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win 344 seats,