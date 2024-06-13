Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's competitive politics and outcomes

Fund managers and market analysts must stop fretting about 'big bang' reforms

competitive politics
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

T T Ram Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
It wasn’t just the exit polls and self-styled poll experts who got their forecasts for the 2024 general elections horribly wrong. Market analysts and fund managers didn’t fare much better either.

The investment bank Nomura, for instance, reported the results of a survey of around 150 investors carried out from May 21 to May 27. Eighty-three per cent of those polled expected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get a simple majority on its own, with 36 per cent expecting the BJP to fare better than in 2019. On average, respondents expected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win 344 seats,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Bharatiya Janata Party indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon