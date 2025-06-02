Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's critical mineral challenge threatens its 2030 economic goals

This is a vulnerability that a country expected to be the third-largest economy by 2030 cannot afford

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite
Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Indian electric vehicle (EV) makers are beginning to feel the impact of the curbs imposed by China on rare earth magnet exports. Rare earth magnets are critical inputs for electric motors and other auto parts. On April 4, China placed restrictions on rare earth exports, and newspaper reports suggest that Indian auto component and automobile companies are close to exhausting their current inventories of rare earth magnets. A delegation from the industry is apparently planning to go to China to see if it can negotiate a solution to the new procedural bottlenecks that are choking supplies. Indian EV companies are
