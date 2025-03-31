India's export performance remains uninspiring amid weak global position

Today marks 10 years since the Modi government introduced its first Foreign Trade Policy (FTP 2015-20) that lasted for 8 years before the current FTP 2023 came in. Here is a brief assessment.

In 2015, the government said that it aims to increase India’s exports of merchandise and services from $465.9 billion in 2013-14 to approximately $900 billion by 2019-20 and to raise India’s share in world exports from 2 per cent to 3.5 per cent. This financial year, goods and services exports together are expected to be around $780 billion and their share in global exports around 2.8 per