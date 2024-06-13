India's neglected development transformation

The election is done. Now, serious economic challenges loom. Addressing these effectively will be key to the success of India’s development transformation.

The first challenge is employment. Four things have worsened since 2014, pointing to the macroeconomic nature of this challenge and the need, therefore, for active government intervention: (1) 100 million people between the ages of 18 and 35 are neither seeking work nor in education or training, (2) 45 per cent of our workforce is now dependent on agriculture for a livelihood, (3) migration from North to South India, and from everywhere to foreign countries remains the most attractive