India's renewable energy target hinges on open access to industries

India’s target of having 500 GW of installed renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030 depends on establishing a strong value proposition through open access for commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers. As the cost of round-the-clock (RTC) renewable generation declines, states will have to progressively lower open-access charges to encourage RE adoption in industry. The advantages of reduced power costs for businesses shall outweigh any potential strain on power distribution companies (discoms) resulting from these charge reductions.

A quick assessment of what is in place now shows that annual installations must accelerate to around 55 GW to reach the 2030 goal,