India's textiles horse finally has both legs free to chase global gains

India’s long decline in textiles and garments was not due to bad luck or weak factories, but poor policy choices. After years of hurting its own synthetic industry, the country is finally removing the barriers that held it back. The policy reset has begun — now execution, scale and speed matter most. The turnaround can start now.

China shipped $113 billion of garments last year, Bangladesh $51 billion and Vietnam $39 billion —while India, despite its rich textile heritage, managed only $17 billion.

India’s real handicap in textiles: It missed the synthetic