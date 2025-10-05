Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's trade hurdle: Bureaucrats unchecked, entrepreneurs unheard

India's trade hurdle: Bureaucrats unchecked, entrepreneurs unheard

The entrepreneur filed her shipping bill for export of certain goods she had been exporting for years

trade
premium

An honest exporter, with proper documentation, was reduced to humiliation and despair, while the officer who triggered the ordeal faces no consequence. | File Image

TNC Rajagopalan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, Wintrack, a firm based in Tamil Nadu, said it is halting its imports and exports business because of corruption and relentless harassment by the Chennai Customs, who denied the allegations. The government has ordered an investigation. Yet, few believe the denial — after all, most exporters and importers acknowledge that ‘speed money’ through intermediaries is a routine cost of doing business. These developments reminded me of a young woman entrepreneur whose ordeal captures the deep flaws in our trade ecosystem.
 
The entrepreneur filed her shipping bill for export of certain goods she had been exporting for years. But
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : India trade policy India trade EU-India trade
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon