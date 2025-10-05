India's trade hurdle: Bureaucrats unchecked, entrepreneurs unheard

Last week, Wintrack, a firm based in Tamil Nadu, said it is halting its imports and exports business because of corruption and relentless harassment by the Chennai Customs, who denied the allegations. The government has ordered an investigation. Yet, few believe the denial — after all, most exporters and importers acknowledge that ‘speed money’ through intermediaries is a routine cost of doing business. These developments reminded me of a young woman entrepreneur whose ordeal captures the deep flaws in our trade ecosystem.

The entrepreneur filed her shipping bill for export of certain goods she had been exporting for years. But