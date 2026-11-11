India's workplace gender gap persists despite laws and high-profile firsts

No one has highlighted her irritation with this treatment more forcefully than Nirmala Sitharaman — yes, India’s first woman finance minister and currently the longest-serving one. A rarity in the Indian political firmament as a politician in her own right — not somebody’s wife, sister or mother — she has repeatedly stressed that she does not appreciate media discussions of her sari choices and appearance during the annual Budget presentation, pointing out that such observations put unnecessary stress on women.

Ms Sitharaman may be overstating the case; certainly, in this newspaper, her policies are subject to far more scrutiny than her appearance. But the larger point must be conceded. In the past three-plus decades, as women have begun to play a more conspicuous role in the white-collar executive world and public life in general, the routine practice of gender highlighting and the arch lines of questioning and commentary are revelatory. They actually tell you how little progress white-collar India has made in bridging the gender gap in the workplace.

This was clear from the latest International Labour Organization’s (ILO) survey, which shows that women remain hugely under-represented in Indian corporations and, worse, lag their male peers in earnings. This third edition of the survey, titled “Women in Business and Management: Scaling Success”, covered 11,957 enterprises in 99 countries. India accounted for the highest number of enterprises surveyed, with 768 respondents. Its findings are far from reassuring for a country that sees itself as an emerging global power.

Women accounted for just 12 per cent of managerial positions in India, putting it near the bottom (32nd) among 34 Asia-Pacific economies, ahead of only Pakistan and Bangladesh. Although women at the top are paid on a par with men, most women managers in India earn 28 per cent less than their male counterparts — the fourth-highest gender pay gap in Asia-Pacific. Only Tonga, the Republic of Korea (a surprise) and Vanuatu do worse.

The irony of this data is hard to miss. The past three decades have seen more federal laws and regulations enacted to enable corporations to provide a conducive environment for hiring women. From paid maternity benefits (upgraded in 2017) to paternity leave (1999), compulsory provision of crèches (2017), robust laws mandating protection against sexual harassment in the workplace (2013), and mandatory reservation of board seats for women (2014), India leads several advanced economies in this respect (the US, for instance, does not have a federal law guaranteeing paid maternity leave).

These policies have not resulted in a meaningful change in institutional gender balances because they are either not implemented, applied in such a perfunctory fashion as to make them useless in practice, or not tailored to socio-political realities. Maternity benefits and leave are a case in point. Most companies allow for the legal limit of 26 weeks of paid leave. Some more enlightened companies even allow up to 15 days of paternity leave (though there is no legal mandate for this in the private sector). The ILO survey shows that maternity benefits and support measures are rated the most effective initiatives to retain women. Yet, too many Indian organisations expect new mothers to resume the same level of efficiency and productivity as before. Though this is not an unreasonable expectation from the organisation’s point of view, it ignores the reality that the burden of childcare in India remains woman- and mother-centric, and explains why women leave in droves after they have children. In one of the ILO’s case studies, the Indian arm of the French media and advertising giant Havas introduced a successful “Maternity Bounce Back” initiative that helped new mothers manage their return, including part-time and hybrid work options.

Equally, traditional prejudices about “women’s jobs” constrain the ambit of employment. HR, accounting, and administration are considered posts fit for women to employ; marketing, maybe, but anything approaching consequential decision-making remains a male preserve, despite the presence of the mandatory woman appointee in the boardroom