India should join World Bank's international investment dispute centre

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) is a World Bank Group institution set up in 1996, with a specific mandate to resolve disputes that arise between foreign investors and the countries in which they invest. Although India actively participates with the World Bank and its affiliated institutions — the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency — it is not a signatory to ICSID. India’s hitherto non-participative position in ICSID requires a fresh assessment, as in the world of global investment flows, ICSID does stand out as a credible institution for cross-border