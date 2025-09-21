Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Indian exceptionalism over as Trump ends US special treatment consensus

Indian exceptionalism over as Trump ends US special treatment consensus

The US' relations with Pakistan appear to be on the upswing, without any objective reason why this should be so

H-1B visa
premium

While the thaw between India and the US began under President Bill Clinton, the special treatment doctrine is most associated with George W Bush.

Mihir S Sharma
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Is United States (US) President Donald Trump’s crackdown on H-1Bs only the latest step in a sustained campaign that targets India, in particular? After all, more than two-thirds of H-1Bs are handed out to Indians, and it is Indian companies that are among this visa’s biggest beneficiaries. 
Perhaps. From one point of view, Mr Trump’s actions, taken together, might indeed look like he is singling us out. Indian goods exports have the highest cumulative tariff rate so far, at 50 per cent. Earlier this year, a remittance tax was imposed, the burden of which might disproportionately
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion H-1B visas US India relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon