Indo-US FTA: A strategic opportunity amid global trade challenges

How will the Trump presidency rock the global economy? Many kinds of turbulence will arise in international trade. India will face some unintended consequences of actions initiated by the major powers.

India is a small player in global merchandise trade and does not have the leverage to materially shape the global story. As an example, exports of Indian goods in 2023 were $432 billion, with a nominal growth rate of 3.2 per cent over the last decade (a nominal doubling every 22 years). For comparison, Vietnam, with a population that’s 7 per cent of India’s, was at $354 billion in