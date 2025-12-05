Ironies of history: Vandemataram debate may throw up uncomfortable truths

History, with all its vagaries, can be unkind. Marxists tenaciously clung to the belief that “history is behind us. We are destined to win”. Competing world views, and also overlapping ones, were seen to be at lower stages of historical progress. One reason for Hitler’s coming to power was the stubbornly irreconcilable positions taken by the Social Democrats and communists. But was it history that took revenge on the communists in 1991, when Leningrad was renamed St Petersburg?

As we know from E H Carr (What is History?), history is a dialogue between the present and the past. In