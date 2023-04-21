close

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

The full measure of Apple's success in India will depend on its becoming more than a phone company. Still, this promising start is sufficient for the moment, writes T N Ninan

T N Ninan
Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?
Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Could Apple’s belated focus on India, as a market and as a manufacturing base, become in the fullness of time as significant an event as the entry of Suzuki (Maruti) into the Indian car market exactly 40 years ago? The answer has to be “yes” and “no”, though the differences in the two cases outweigh the similarities. Suzuki entered a tiny car market whose outdated models had poor product standards, and hoped to expand the market dramatically with its low-priced entry. Apple is entering a market that is already one of the largest for mobile phones, and, unlike Suzuki, is focused on the market’s top end — which is why its market share in units, at about 5 per cent, converts into 18 per cent by share of value (next only to Samsung’s 22 per cent).
Suzuki entered in partnership with the government, and enjoyed special benefits and protection from competition for an extended period, whereas benefits offered to Apple and i
First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

