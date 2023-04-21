Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

Could Apple’s belated focus on India, as a market and as a manufacturing base, become in the fullness of time as significant an event as the entry of Suzuki (Maruti) into the Indian car market exactly 40 years ago? The answer has to be “yes” and “no”, though the differences in the two cases outweigh the similarities. Suzuki entered a tiny car market whose outdated models had poor product standards, and hoped to expand the market dramatically with its low-priced entry. Apple is entering a market that is already one of the largest for mobile phones, and, unlike Suzuki, is focused on the market’s top end — which is why its market share in units, at about 5 per cent, converts into 18 per cent by share of value (next only to Samsung’s 22 per cent).
Suzuki entered in partnership with the government, and enjoyed special benefits and protection from competition for an extended period, whereas benefits offered to Apple and i
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or