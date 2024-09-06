Hosting the Olympics will definitely encourage a sporting culture in India,” Manu Bhaker said, as she unleashed her 1,000-watt photogenic smile on the two probing Business Standard reporters.

“The real question is: How well can the Games be organised? Honestly, it’s up to the government and corporate entities,” added Bhaker, the ace Indian shooter who notched up two Olympic medals in Paris last month, as her beatific smile turned into a thoughtful gaze.

Is India ready to host a big-ticket sporting event like the Olympics? It is a loaded question that would require considerable thought.

During his