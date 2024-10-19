Is the capitalistic model broken? India needs many more leaders like Tata

Business Standard
Ratan was not the first group head to receive adulation. Archives show when Jamsetji died in 1904, the public was full of praise and love for him

Ratan Tata
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

R Gopalakrishnan
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 1:25 AM IST

Amid the public outpouring of grief upon the passing of Ratan Tata, I became reflective. Could Russian economist Nikolai Kondratiev’s long-cycle theory be at work about enterprise management? Is it in decline? Should there be fresh thought and action? Can future business leaders be loved as much as they are respected?
 
Ratan was not the first group head to receive adulation. Archives show when Jamsetji died in 1904, the public was full of praise and love for him, as indeed happened when Dorabji Tata died in 1932, and yet again, when JRD Tata passed on in 1993.
