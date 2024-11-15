Why Jasprit Bumrah confidently calls himself the 'greatest Indian captain'

Jasprit Bumrah, the once-in-a-generation fast bowler, who has captained India in a solitary Test match and a couple of T20 internationals so far, has no qualms about picking himself as the “greatest Indian captain.”

“My favourite captain is me. I’m the greatest captain,” Bumrah proclaimed in an interview for a leading publication earlier this year.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed the 30-year-old fast bowler as the stand-in captain for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth next week, if incumbent Rohit Sharma opts out due to personal reasons. If Sharma remains unavailable in Perth, Bumrah will