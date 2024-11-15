Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Why Jasprit Bumrah confidently calls himself the 'greatest Indian captain'

Why Jasprit Bumrah confidently calls himself the 'greatest Indian captain'

For Bumrah the captain to be successful, he needs Bumrah the bowler to be fit and firing

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah
Premium

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: PTI)

Vishal Menon
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jasprit Bumrah, the once-in-a-generation fast bowler, who has captained India in a solitary Test match and a couple of T20 internationals so far, has no qualms about picking himself as the “greatest Indian captain.”
 
“My favourite captain is me. I’m the greatest captain,” Bumrah proclaimed in an interview for a leading publication earlier this year.
 
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed the 30-year-old fast bowler as the stand-in captain for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth next week, if incumbent Rohit Sharma opts out due to personal reasons. If Sharma remains unavailable in Perth, Bumrah will
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Jasprit Bumrah BS Opinion sunil gavaskar

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon