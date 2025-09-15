'Karmachari' to 'karmayogi': PM Modi's blueprint to future-proof governance

India is attempting something unprecedented in public administration. It is changing not just how officials are trained but why they serve. Mission Karmayogi — the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building — is the engine of that shift, and it bears the visionary imprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With more than 25 years at the helm of government and over five decades in public life, Modi brings an operator’s feel for systems, a reformer’s impatience with ossified habits, and a clear North Star — a citizen-first, Viksit Bharat.

What distinguishes Mission Karmayogi is that