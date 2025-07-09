Karnataka's high intra-state disparity shackling broader human development

Karnataka’s transformation from being a state with per capita income 19 per cent below the national average in 1990–91 to becoming India’s most vibrant technology and innovation hub, and a centre of the modern services industry, has been dramatic. From this lowly position, the state galloped to the second-highest rank among the large states, with per capita income higher than the country’s average by 80 per cent in 2022–23. This phenomenal growth was led predominantly by the services sector, contributing over 68 per cent of the value added — the highest among all the states. The per capita real income