Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Lebanon's exploding pagers expose unseen flaws in global supply chains

Lebanon's exploding pagers expose unseen flaws in global supply chains

According to reports, Hezbollah had started to use pagers and walkie-talkies around February 2024, suspecting that Israeli security agencies were monitoring cell phone networks

The pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon on two days in mid-September added a new and very scary dimension to the conflict in West Asia. At least 40 people died, and thousands were injured. It was perhaps a matter of luck that none of the co
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon on two days in mid-September added a new and very scary dimension to the conflict in West Asia. At least 40 people died, and thousands were injured. It was perhaps a matter of luck that none of the compromised devices were on an aircraft in flight.

According to reports, Hezbollah had started to use pagers and walkie-talkies around February 2024, suspecting that Israeli security agencies were monitoring cell phone networks.

The pagers in question were branded as Made-in-Taiwan, by a Taiwanese company, Gold Apollo. But they were “manufactured” by another
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Technology Lebanon Supply chain

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon