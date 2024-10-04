Lebanon's exploding pagers expose unseen flaws in global supply chains

The pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon on two days in mid-September added a new and very scary dimension to the conflict in West Asia. At least 40 people died, and thousands were injured. It was perhaps a matter of luck that none of the compromised devices were on an aircraft in flight.

According to reports, Hezbollah had started to use pagers and walkie-talkies around February 2024, suspecting that Israeli security agencies were monitoring cell phone networks.

The pagers in question were branded as Made-in-Taiwan, by a Taiwanese company, Gold Apollo. But they were “manufactured” by another