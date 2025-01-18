Left, right, centre, reverse: Populism emerges as unifying political idea

Well into 2025 now, we examine which “ism” has lost out and which one is winning. If you look at the Western world, leftism is mostly finished for now — not just politically but also the social left. Britain is an exception, though, given the challenge Keir Starmer faces and the attacks from Elon Musk-supported hard right, the Labour also looks like an endangered species.

The right, at the same time, isn’t in great shape either. At least, the political right that we’ve been familiar with. In the US, the Republicans have succumbed to a Trumpian insurgency. If one tracks